2 suspects connected to Bexar County auto theft ring could also be tied to Windsor Hollow shooting, records show

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – According to court records, two men who were arrested in connection with a Bexar County auto theft ring could also be tied to a deadly shooting at a Northeast Bexar County townhome earlier this year.

Isaiah Perales, 20, and Bryan Salazar, 22, were two of three suspects arrested Thursday in connection with the auto theft ring.

Perales was taken into custody on auto theft charges. Salazar was charged with tampering with evidence, marijuana possession and deadly conduct.

Bexar County records filed this week indicated that Perales and Salazar could be connected to a May 8 shooting where more than two dozen shots were fired at a townhome in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive.

The shooting killed a 4-year-old girl and injured two other children (an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy). A 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were also struck by gunfire.

According to the records, investigators believe the townhome shooting may have been retaliation for the death of Salazar’s stepbrother, which took place nearly two full weeks prior.

Bexar County documents show that Salazar’s stepbrother, identified as 27-year-old Xavier Perez, was shot and killed on April 26. San Antonio police said Perez was shot multiple times while leaving Brook’s Inner City Sports in the 100 block of Topeka Boulevard.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Perez’s death as a homicide.

At this time, Salazar and Perales are not facing any charges in connection with the Windsor Hollow Drive shooting, but court records show that charges may be filed.

