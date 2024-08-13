Crime Stoppers raises reward to $10K for tips in shooting that killed 4-year-old girl, injured 4 others

Two gunman shot 30 rounds into a townhome in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow on May 8, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers raised the reward to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a capital murder case of a 4-year-old child.

The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. on May 8, 2024, in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive.

Recommended Videos

A gray car — believed to be an Infinity Q50 — drove up Windsor Oaks and stopped right past the intersection of Windsor Hollow Drive.

Two men then exited the vehicle, ran to a home, and fired nearly 30 rounds into the home before running back to their car and driving off toward Walzem Road, police said.

A 4-year-old girl was shot in her head and eventually died at a local hospital. Four others, including two children, were also struck by gunfire.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $10,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.