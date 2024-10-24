WATCH LIVE: BCSO to provide details on arrest made in connection with deadly shooting of 4-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a press conference regarding an arrest made in connection with a deadly shooting on the Northeast Side of San Antonio that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured four other family members.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on May 8 in the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Drive.

Two men got out of a vehicle, ran to a townhome, and fired nearly 30 rounds into the home before running back to their car and driving off toward Walzem Road, BCSO said.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is scheduled to brief the media around 7:30 p.m.

