Man charged with murder in West Side apartment complex shooting, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a West Side apartment complex, according to Bexar County court records.

San Antonio police identified the suspect as Alejandro Pacheco, 29, in a Tuesday morning email.

Recommended Videos

Pacheco had been detained without incident after the shooting last week in the 2000 block of South Zarzamora Street.

Early on Friday, Sept. 26, Pacheco and the 35-year-old victim were allegedly arguing in the parking lot of the complex. Pacheco later went inside his apartment and fired several shots through the door, striking the victim in the abdomen and leg, an SAPD preliminary report said.

Officers got to the scene and provided medical aid to the victim before EMS arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

Pacheco faces a $350,000 bond, court records show.

Pacheco had a previous murder charge dismissed due to insufficient evidence, court records show. The case was reopened but has not progressed since September 2022.

Read more: