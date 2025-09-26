Man dead, suspect detained after shooting at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

San Antonio police investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Friday in the 200 block of South Zarzamora Street.

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a West Side apartment complex ended in a fatal shooting, according to San Antonio police.

Two men were arguing in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Zarzamora Street around 1:10 a.m. Friday

At some point, the suspect, 29, went inside his apartment. The 35-year-old victim later knocked on the door, and the suspect fired several shots through the door, striking the victim in the abdomen and leg, police said.

Arriving officers provided medical aid to the victim until EMS officials arrived. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

The suspect was detained at the scene, police said. It is not immediately clear what charges the man is facing.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

