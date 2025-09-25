San Antonio man added to Texas’ top 10 most wanted sex offenders list

2024 (left) and 2023 (right) booking photos for John Lynch Goodwin.

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the addition of a San Antonio man to its Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on Thursday.

John Lynch Goodwin, 65, has been wanted out of Bexar County since March 2025 for failing to comply with requirements to register as a sex offender.

In 1988, Goodwin was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the aggravated sexual assault of two underage girls.

Twelve years after his release from prison — in 2020 — Goodwin was convicted and sentenced to five more years in prison for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements. According to DPS, Goodwin was released from prison in April 2024.

Additionally, Goodwin has an outstanding October 2024 arrest warrant for unlawful possession of synthetic marijuana in Edinburg, the news release stated.

Goodwin, who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has tattoos on both arms, face, cheek, back, left finger, right thigh and chest, DPS said.

In cooperation with the Texas Crime Stoppers, anyone with information that leads to Goodwin’s arrest can earn up to $5,000.

To be eligible for cash rewards, the agency said tipsters must provide information to authorities in one of three ways:

Calling the Crime Stoppers hotline (1-800-252-8477)

Submitting a tip through DPS’ website by selecting Goodwin’s name and then clicking on the link under his picture

Submitting a Facebook tip by clicking the “Submit a Tip” link under the “About” section of the page

All tipsters will remain anonymous.

