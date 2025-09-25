Man throwing large rocks damages at least 5 vehicles near Pearl, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police detained a man Thursday afternoon after they say he damaged multiple vehicles with large rocks as they drove near downtown.

Officers responded to a criminal mischief call just before noon in the area near Broadway and Alamo Street, not far from the Interstate 37 access road and the Pearl.

SAPD said five to six vehicles were damaged by a man who was throwing large rocks at them.

When officers arrived, they found multiple vehicles and the man nearby.

He tried to flee from officers but was taken into custody. At some point before he was detained, the man stripped down naked, SAPD said.

KSAT reached out to SAPD about possible charges and asked if the man was facing a mental health crisis.

They said the man, who has not been identified, could be charged with criminal mischief.

Driver Gary Athans told KSAT he was traveling down Broadway when he was hit twice with rocks.

He said he heard a “large boom” on top of his roof, but he was unsure what had happened.

At some point, he saw the man in the middle of the street with another rock. As he tried to swerve to avoid him, another rock struck his windshield, he said.

Athans was not injured and said he is grateful to have only sustained a broken windshield.

“God was protecting us,” Athans said. “God was watching out for us because the size of the concrete block he threw to my windshield. If this were not safety glass, it could have gone right through and injured someone.”

