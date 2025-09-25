Woman arrested after newborn baby found abandoned in Austin dumpster, police say

AUSTIN, Texas – A woman has been arrested after a newborn baby was found abandoned in a dumpster in north Austin, according to police.

Neli Dinora Rivera-Felipe, 22, was charged with abandoning a child, police said in a news release. She was booked into the Travis County jail on a $50,000 bond, records show.

Officers were dispatched on a welfare check call just after 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

The caller told the dispatcher a baby was found in a dumpster.

Police officers and EMS officials responded, and the baby was later transported to a local hospital, the release states.

“The baby is doing better and remains in the hospital for evaluation,” police said.

After gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, detectives believed Felipe had abandoned the baby in the dumpster.

If you have any information on the case, the release advises contacting the Austin Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit at 512-974-6880. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

