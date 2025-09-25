$200K worth of meth seized during traffic stop in east Bexar County, sheriff’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested after an estimated $200,000 worth of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy was patrolling in east Bexar County when he saw a 2017 Nissan Titan pickup truck with an expired registration.

Recommended Videos

The post said deputies conducted a traffic stop and identified the sole occupant of the truck as Ramiro Torres-Huato. During an interview, deputies determined Torres-Huato did not have a valid driver’s license and requested a BCSO K-9 unit to assist.

A K-9 alerted deputies of the possible presence of narcotics, the post said, leading deputies to search the vehicle.

In the front passenger floorboard, deputies found a large white trash bag filled with six clear gallon-sized bags “containing a crystal-like substance,” the post said.

Field testing confirmed the substance to be methamphetamine weighing about six kilograms, the post said.

Torres-Huato was taken into custody and “declined to cooperate during questioning,” the post said.

He was booked into the Bexar County jail and federally charged with possession with intent to distribute over five kilograms of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in their area is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org. All tips can remain anonymous.

Read also: