Millions worth of cocaine disguised in limes shipment seized at Pharr border station

The cocaine, weighing about 125 pounds, has a total estimated street value of $1,677.852

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized more than $1.6 million worth of cocaine concealed in a trailer hauling a shipment of limes, the agency said in a news release. (U.S. Customs & Border Protection)

PHARR, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized more than $1.6 million worth of cocaine concealed in a trailer hauling a shipment of limes, the agency said in a news release.

The seizure happened on Monday, Sept. 22, at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility.

Officers encountered the truck as it attempted to enter the United States from Mexico.

After selecting the truck for inspection, 50 packages of cocaine weighing about 125 pounds were found concealed within the truck’s cargo.

The cocaine has a total estimated street value of $1,677.852, according to the release.

U.S. Homeland Security special agents began a criminal investigation.

