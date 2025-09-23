New Braunfels police seize $1 million worth of cocaine during traffic stop on I-35

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police seized about $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 35.
In a Facebook post, police said the traffic stop happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of I-35 North, in the main lanes of the highway.
The Seguin Police Department K-9 Unit was called to assist during the stop, and officers located a hidden compartment in the floor of a vehicle, police said.
In the compartment, authorities found 44 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1 million, according to police.
Police detained the driver and passenger of the truck, identified as Maria Elena Rojas, 21, and Gustavo Licea-Feregrino, 47, both from Del Rio.
The pair were transferred into the custody of Homeland Security to face federal drug possession charges, police stated.
