SAPD searching for man wanted in connection with shooting, fight on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fight that led to a shooting on the West Side.
Officers first responded to a shooting call around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Torreon Street.
SAPD said another man at the scene was attempting to defend his female friends when he was “jumped” by another group of people.
Police said a 23-year-old suspect struck a 25-year-old man in the back of the head with a 2-by-4 wood plank.
At some point, the two parties separated and went to their homes, according to a preliminary police report. Shortly after, the suspect exited a home with a shotgun and shot toward the other man, police said.
The man was not struck by a bullet, but he was evaluated for lacerations on his head. He was not taken to the hospital, and no other injuries were reported.
Later Tuesday night, police set up a perimeter to search for the suspect and deployed a SWAT team near South Colorado and San Fernando streets, less than a quarter of a mile from where officers initially responded.
However, the suspect fled the scene, SAPD said. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
