Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
95º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAPD searching for man wanted in connection with shooting, fight on West Side

A SWAT team searched for the man near South Colorado and San Fernando streets, but he fled the scene

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Everett Allen, Photographer

Police set up a perimeter to search for the man and deployed a SWAT team near South Colorado and San Fernando streets on Sept. 23, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fight that led to a shooting on the West Side.

Officers first responded to a shooting call around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Torreon Street.

Recommended Videos

Officers first responded to a shooting call around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Torreon Street. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAPD said another man at the scene was attempting to defend his female friends when he was “jumped” by another group of people.

Police said a 23-year-old suspect struck a 25-year-old man in the back of the head with a 2-by-4 wood plank.

At some point, the two parties separated and went to their homes, according to a preliminary police report. Shortly after, the suspect exited a home with a shotgun and shot toward the other man, police said.

The man was not struck by a bullet, but he was evaluated for lacerations on his head. He was not taken to the hospital, and no other injuries were reported.

Later Tuesday night, police set up a perimeter to search for the suspect and deployed a SWAT team near South Colorado and San Fernando streets, less than a quarter of a mile from where officers initially responded.

However, the suspect fled the scene, SAPD said. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos