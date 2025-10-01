ME’s office identifies man killed in West Side apartment complex shooting

San Antonio police investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Friday, Sept. 26, in the 2000 block of South Zarzamora Street .

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed after an altercation at a West Side apartment complex.

John Daniel Cuevas, 35, died from gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide, the ME’s office ruled.

Cuevas and the suspect were arguing in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2000 block of South Zarzamora Street around 1:10 a.m. Friday

At some point, the suspect, 29-year-old Alejandro Pacheco, went inside his apartment.

Cuevas later knocked on the door, and Pacheco fired several shots through the door, striking Cuevas in the abdomen and leg, police said.

Arriving officers provided medical aid to Cuevas until EMS officials arrived. Cuevas was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

Pacheco was detained at the scene, police said. Bexar County court records indicate he faces a murder charge and a $350,000 bond.

