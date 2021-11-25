Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside tamales restaurant on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAPD said Alejandro Pacheco, 25 was arrested after he shot and killed a man outside of West Side tamales restaurant.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man they say fatally shot another man outside of a Delicious Tamales restaurant on the West Side.

Police say Alejandro Pacheco, 25, shot David Anthony Garcia, 46, during an argument in the 1300 block of Culebra Road before 5 p.m. Monday.

Garcia approached a drive-thru area of the restaurant. And police said Pacheco, who was sitting on a sidewalk near the drive-thru, apparently thought Garcia drove up too quickly and took offense to it.

The two men got into an argument, and Pacheco shot Garcia in front of the restaurant, police said. Emergency medical services personnel took Garcia to University Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Pacheco took off on foot after the shooting, according to officers. He was later found on the West Side of town and arrested on a murder charge, SAPD said.

Police initially reported two men were seen arguing with Garcia, but no one else has been charged.

