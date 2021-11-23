Man shot outside tamales restaurant on West Side, police say

A man was critically wounded in a shooting outside Delicious Tamales in the 1300 block of Culebra Road on the city’s West Side on November 22, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon outside a Delicious Tamales restaurant on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the victim, a man in his mid-40s, approached a drive-thru area of the restaurant shortly before 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of Culebra Road. Two men who were sitting on a sidewalk near the drive-thru apparently thought the man drove up too quickly and they took offense to it, police said.

The three men got into an argument when one of the men shot the victim in front of the restaurant, police said. The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects, believed to be in their mid-30s, took off on foot, police said.

Police said the two men didn’t know the victim.

