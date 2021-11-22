Texas troopers will be out in force Thanksgiving week looking for these traffic violations

DPS participates annually in the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative for the Thanksgiving holiday.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is ramping up enforcement in an effort to ensure motorists are safe this week as many Texans are traveling for the holidays.

DPS officials are increasing the number of Texas Highway Patrol Troopers on the roads from Wednesday through Sunday, according to a news release.

DPS troopers will be looking for people who are not wearing seat belts, speeding, failing to follow the Move Over, Slow Down law and drivers who might be driving while intoxicated, among other laws.

The Move Over, Slow Down law requires all motorists to move over at least one lane, if possible, when they’re approaching an emergency vehicle that is parked on the shoulder while warning lights are in operation.

So far this year, from Jan. 1 through Nov. 12, DPS has issued 11,165 warnings and citations for violations of this law, according to DPS officials.

Ad

“This Thanksgiving more people will be out and it’s important to remember it’s up to each one of us to keep the roads safe,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “DPS will do its part to keep Texas safe by holding people accountable, and we want everyone who may be driving for the holiday to do their part by obeying all traffic laws, so everyone gets to their destinations unharmed.”

During the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday, DPS issued 36,902 warnings and citations, including 5,287 for speeding; 752 for driving without insurance; 513 for seat belt and child seat violations; and 245 violations for Move Over, Slow Down.

Texas troopers made 395 felony arrests, 205 DWI arrests and 120 fugitive arrests in 2020 during Thanksgiving holiday week, officials said.

DPS offers the following safety tips for the Thanksgiving holiday: