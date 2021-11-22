SAPD searching for gunmen involved in fatal shooting of security guard at South Side bar

Brandon Olguin, a 21-year-old security guard at the River City Saloon, was shot and killed on Oct. 4, 2019, while working at the bar, which is located in the 1400 block of SW Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are searching for people involved in the fatal shooting of a security guard that occurred two years ago.

Police initially said they believed an argument erupted inside the bar and Olguin intervened. At some point, a bar patron produced a gun and a shootout started.

Another male, 26-year-old Jose Covarrubious, was also killed in the shooting.

A Crime Stoppers report states that witnesses reported seeing multiple people shooting.

Anyone with information about any of the shooters is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is offering a reward for up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

