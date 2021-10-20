Driver was flagged down by two people before fatal shooting, crash on North Side, Crime Stoppers says

SAPD searching for two people wanted in connection with fatal shooting of Javier Francisco Nava Mendoza.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two people wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on the North Side earlier this month.

The victim, Javier Francisco Nava Mendoza, died just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 11 in the 1600 block of West Hermine Boulevard after he was shot inside his truck. He then crashed his vehicle into a fence outside a home.

At the time, SAPD said it was unknown how the man, who was on his way to work, got shot. Investigators said they were looking for surveillance footage and questioning neighbors.

A Crime Stoppers report released this week states that Mendoza was flagged down by two unknown people, and as he stopped to speak to them, someone opened fire.

Police believe the two people were attempting to steal Mendoza’s truck, and one of them may not have known that the other was going to shoot Mendoza.

The two people may frequent the area, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

