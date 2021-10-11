San Antonio police searching for clues about morning murder in North Side neighborhood

San Antonio police say they are at square one when it comes to solving a Monday morning murder case.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are at square one when it comes to solving a Monday morning murder case.

They found out about the death around 7 a.m., after neighbors in the 1600 block of W. Hermine Boulevard called them about gunshots in the area.

“Then there was another call where this vehicle crashed into the fence,” said Sgt. Reynaldo Montes with SAPD. “They arrived at this location, found a 51-year-old man shot once, to the side.”

The man who they found mortally wounded had been driving a pickup.

After the shooting, his truck ran through the chain link fence at the corner of Hermine Boulevard and Neer Street.

No one inside the home was hurt.

The wounded man was rushed to a hospital by ambulance where he died.

Homicide investigators, meanwhile, began to canvass the neighborhood, looking for clues.

They could be seen knocking on doors and questioning people in homes throughout the area.

Montes said they weren’t sure early on exactly where the shooting happened, although one neighbor told KSAT 12 News that she thought she heard gunshots in an alley behind her home.

“This is the beginning of the investigation and we don’t have all the details as of right now,” Montes said.

He said investigators also planned to look for any possible surveillance video that might shed some light on what happened.