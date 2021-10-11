Man dies after being shot, crashing truck into fence in North Side neighborhood

An injured driver crashed his truck into a fence in the 1600 block of Hermine Blvd. on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver who crashed his truck into a fence following a shooting on the North Side has died from his injuries.

The man, 51, was found unconscious after he crashed around 7 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Hermine Blvd., not far from El Monte Boulevard and West Avenue.

Police said he had a gunshot wound to his shoulder area and was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

Details surrounding the shooting are limited at this time, but police said they first received calls about shots fired then they got a call about the truck crashing into the fence of a home.

Officers said they have not found a crime scene where the shooting happened. No one else was injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

