Southbound US 281 at Hildebrand closed due to 18-wheeler wreck

The main lanes of 281 are closed; traffic is being diverted at the Hildebrand exit

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 at Hildebrand are closed Monday morning due to an 18-wheeler crash.

Details about the crash are limited at this time, but images from the scene appear to show the big rig’s trailer broken with its cargo spread all over the road.

The cab is facing the wrong way and is up against a wall. Police at the scene said the driver was hospitalized.

San Antonio police are diverting traffic off Highway 281 at the Hildebrand exit.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

