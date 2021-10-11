Large fire damages 3 buildings, injures firefighter on West Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A two-alarm fire left three buildings damaged and one firefighter injured on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m., Sunday, in the 400 block of Zarzamora Street.

Firefighters said the fire began in a tire shop, but due to the high winds in the area, the flames spread to two other nearby businesses -- a vacant convenience store and a residence used as an office.

The flames were contained to those three buildings despite another structure being in close proximity, and SAFD says they were able to extinguish the fire relatively quickly.

One firefighter was injured with embers to the eye and was taken to University Hospital. Officials said the firefighter’s injuries are non-life threatening.

No other injuries were reported and the properties have been given the all-clear.

Fire officials are still checking exposures on the roofs of the structures and are putting out the remaining flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown and arson is investigating. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

