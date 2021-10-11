Partly Cloudy icon
87º

Local News

Officials: Man armed with large sledgehammer shot, injured by Pleasanton police officer

The man was taken to University Hospital for treatment of injuries

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Pleasanton, Police, Shooting
Photo does not have a caption

PLEASANTON, Texas – A 35-year-old man who was armed with a large sledgehammer was shot and injured by a Pleasanton police officer, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 4:18 p.m., Sunday, in the 600 block of Trade Street. Officers were initially dispatched to the area for a domestic violence call.

When a patrol officer arrived, the man was seen armed with a sledgehammer, according to officials. The officer issued verbal commands to put it down, but the man refused to comply.

That’s when the officer deployed “an electronic control device,” to stop the man, but was unsuccessful.

Police said the officer was then “forced to use deadly force,” and shot the man in the lower abdomen to disarm him. Officers administered first aid to the man until he was taken to University Hospital by Airlife helicopter. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation by Texas Rangers and Pleasanton Police Department is ongoing. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email