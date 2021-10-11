Officials: Man armed with large sledgehammer shot, injured by Pleasanton police officer

PLEASANTON, Texas – A 35-year-old man who was armed with a large sledgehammer was shot and injured by a Pleasanton police officer, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 4:18 p.m., Sunday, in the 600 block of Trade Street. Officers were initially dispatched to the area for a domestic violence call.

When a patrol officer arrived, the man was seen armed with a sledgehammer, according to officials. The officer issued verbal commands to put it down, but the man refused to comply.

That’s when the officer deployed “an electronic control device,” to stop the man, but was unsuccessful.

Police said the officer was then “forced to use deadly force,” and shot the man in the lower abdomen to disarm him. Officers administered first aid to the man until he was taken to University Hospital by Airlife helicopter. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation by Texas Rangers and Pleasanton Police Department is ongoing. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

