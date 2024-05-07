DoSeum debuts new interactive exhibition ‘Dogs!: A Science Tail’ this June

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all dog lovers! The DoSeum is opening its newest hands-on exhibition, “Dogs!: A Science Tail,” this June.

The new experience will let visitors explore the science behind dogs and their bond with humans through interactive displays.

Recommended Videos

People can also learn about sounds only dogs can perceive, the difference between dog and wolf fossils and the role of pets in varied communities, according to the DoSeum.

Additionally, the exhibit will also feature a dog-themed Jeopardy! game and career insights into fields specializing in dogs.

"Dogs!: A Science Tail" at DoSeum starting June 1 (Credit: DoSeum)

“We are particularly excited for our young learners to explore and understand animal behavior through the range of experiences presented in Dogs!: A Science Tail,” said DoSeum CEO Dan Menelly in a news release.

The exhibition will run from June 1 to Sept. 2. Follow the DoSeum’s Instagram and website for more details and to learn about upcoming “Park Pup-Ups” throughout San Antonio.