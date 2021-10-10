Major crash on Highway 90 in Uvalde prompts road closure, police say

UVALDE, Texas – The Texas Dept. of Public Safety and Uvalde police are working the scene of a major crash with injuries Sunday afternoon.

According to a social media post from police, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 90 West and Dunbar Lane.

🚨MAJOR ACCIDENT🚨 HIGHWAY CLOSED HWY 90 West/ FM 2369 W (Dunbar Lane) TX DPS Troppers are currently on scene of a... Posted by Uvalde Police Department on Sunday, October 10, 2021

US Highway 90 West is closed and drivers can expect delays in the area, according to authorities. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes as crews work to clean up the scene.

According to Constable Emmanuel Zamora, a medical helicopter has been requested to help transport an injured person.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

