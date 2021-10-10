Seguin man arrested after police officer, woman and child injured in shooting, officials say

Rodney Juarez, 56, of Seguin, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SEGUIN, Texas – A Seguin police officer and two others were shot and injured during a domestic disturbance call and the shooter is now in custody, according to the Seguin Police Department.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, in the 600 block of Rosemary in Seguin.

Details are limited on how the events unfolded, but the officer, a woman, and a child were all shot and injured during the domestic disturbance, according to police.

Their injuries were deemed serious but non-life threatening.

*** UPDATE*** The suspect has been apprehended. Shelter in place is no longer in effect. At approximately 2:30 am... Posted by Seguin Police Department on Sunday, October 10, 2021

The officer was taken to a San Antonio hospital for further treatment. The woman and child were taken to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, according to a report from The Seguin Gazette.

The shooter, Rodney Juarez, 56, of Seguin, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A shelter in place that was issued for residents in the areas of the 600 block of Rosemary, Patton and Bauer is no longer in effect.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

