San Antonio police are currently working the scene of an active standoff on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are currently working the scene of an active standoff on the South Side.

The incident began Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of S. Park Blvd.

Further details are limited at this time, and we have a crew on scene, working to learn more.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT: