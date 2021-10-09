Woman sought for stealing catalytic converters from Boerne day care center, officials say

Heather Denise Delgado, 36, is facing charges of theft and criminal mischief.

BOERNE, Texas – A search is underway in Kendall County for a woman accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters from AppleTree Day School of Boerne, according to the criminal district attorney’s office.

Heather Denise Delgado, 36, is facing charges of theft and criminal mischief. She’s described as being five-foot-one with brown eyes and black hair, officials said. Her last known address is in San Antonio.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Boerne Police Department Detective Micah Binkley at 830-249-18645. You can remain anonymous and contact Kendall County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-348-LEAD.

