Deputies thwart inmate escape at Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – Two deputies thwarted an inmate escape from the Bexar County Jail Annex kitchen loading dock Friday afternoon, officials said.

The two deputies were working in the loading dock when they caught up with inmate Justin Daniel Martinez, 36, as he attempted to flee, BCSO said.

Martinez was booked into jail on one count of injury to the elderly, a third-degree felony charge, in May 2021. He is awaiting trial in this case.

He will now face an additional felony charge of escape, BCSO said.

The Criminal Investigations Division, Public Integrity, and Internal Affairs are investigating, and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards was notified of the attempted escape.