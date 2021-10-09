Man threatens to burn house down during overnight standoff, San Antonio police say

What started as a call for a structure fire ended in a standoff between a man and San Antonio police on the South Side overnight.

The incident happened around 1:17 a.m., Saturday, in the 100 block of S Park Blvd.

Police said firefighters were called to the scene initially for a structure fire. However, after arriving on scene, a man was threatening to burn down his house, according to officials.

Officers surrounded the home dressed in full SWAT gear and a standoff ensued.

After about 20 minutes, police said they backed off and de-escalated the situation. No injuries were reported and no fire occurred.

Further details are limited at this time and the investigation continues.

