Man threatens to burn house down during overnight standoff, San Antonio police say

The standoff ended after about 20 minutes, according to SAPD

Cody King, Digital Journalist

What started as a call for a structure fire ended in a standoff between a man and San Antonio police on the South Side overnight.
What started as a call for a structure fire ended in a standoff between a man and San Antonio police on the South Side overnight.

The incident happened around 1:17 a.m., Saturday, in the 100 block of S Park Blvd.

Police said firefighters were called to the scene initially for a structure fire. However, after arriving on scene, a man was threatening to burn down his house, according to officials.

Officers surrounded the home dressed in full SWAT gear and a standoff ensued.

After about 20 minutes, police said they backed off and de-escalated the situation. No injuries were reported and no fire occurred.

Further details are limited at this time and the investigation continues.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

