Pair in SUV extracted by firefighters after crash with 18-wheeler, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people in a sport utility vehicle had to be extracted by firefighters following a crash with an 18-wheeler early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 10 near UTSA Boulevard on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the SUV was pinned against the highway barrier after the crash with the 18-wheeler.

Police said the 18-wheeler rode up over the barrier and began to leak diesel fuel on the highway.

The two people inside the SUV were cut out by firefighters and taken by EMS to University Hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the 18-wheeler and his passengers were not hurt.