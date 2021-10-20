BCSO searching for person who stabbed man on morning walk in west Bexar County neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for the person who stabbed a man as he was on his morning walk in a west Bexar County neighborhood.

The stabbing happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 11000 block of Hidden Terrace, located in the Laurel Mountain Ranch subdivision near Marbach Road and Loop 1604.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said he was stabbed by a man wearing a black and white shirt, black shorts, black shoes, a bandana covering his face and a black backpack.

❗️INVESTIGATORS NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS SUSPECT ❗️ On October 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. BCSO Patrol Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Hidden Terrace in West Bexar County for a for a Stabbing. When deputies arrived to the scene they found the stabbing victim with serious wounds, who stated that he was on his morning walk when he was attacked by a light skinned male wearing a black and white shirt, black shorts, black shoes, a bandana covering his face, and carrying a black backpack. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery. BCSO Investigators need your help identifying this unknown suspect. Investigators believe the suspect is possibly in his 20’s to early 30’s. If you have any information on who this suspect is, you are urged to contact crime stoppers at (210)224-STOP, the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. Crime Stoppers pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in this incident. Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he is expected to recover.

BCSO released a Nest doorbell video of the assailant walking on the street and a second video of him running in the opposite direction.

Investigators believe he is in his 20s to early 30s and his identity is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Ad

“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous,” BCSO says.

Read also: