Kerrville man arrested for kidnapping, assaulting woman, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman after the victim came forward.

According to the sheriff’s office, Adrian Ornelas, 28, was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon after a standoff with law enforcement on Monday.

The victim told investigators that Ornelas kidnapped, assaulted her and held her against her will on Oct. 16.

Ornelas was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $500,000 bond. According to online court records, Ornelas was out on bond for three other charges, including tampering with evidence, assault with a deadly weapon and endangering a child, stemming from a separate incident.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges could be filed against Ornelas as the investigation unfolds.

“This is a disturbing case,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “We are pleased to have Mr. Ornelas in custody. The crimes alleged to have been perpetrated by this suspect are personal, violent, and shocking.