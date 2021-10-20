Castle Hills police arrest man following North Side pursuit, crash

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A man in his 20s was taken into police custody following a short vehicle chase on the city’s North Side late Tuesday night, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m. an officer attempted to pull over a suspected drunk driver on Loop 410, but instead the vehicle sped off.

That’s when, police say, the car eventually exited Loop 410 to Northwest Military and then turned around the other direction before finally taking the access road to Blanco Road.

The pursuit ended after the driver drove over a curb into the Park North parking lot. The driver crashed into both a tree and a utility pole before finally coming to a stop, police said. No one was hurt.

CHPD officers arrested the man and found marijuana and a gun inside the car.

The man is charged with evading officers, suspicion of DWI, and possession of a controlled substance, police said.