Woman accused of robbing Dollar General, threatening to ‘stick’ employee who tried to intervene

Woman wanted in robbery at Dollar General in the 1500 block of Aurelia Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person who stole items from a Dollar General and threatened to assault a store employee.

The robbery happened around 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Dollar General in the 1500 block of Aurelia Street, not far from Roland Road and Rigsby Avenue on the Southeast Side.

Police said a woman walked into the store and grabbed items off the shelf. She then placed the items in a bag and left the bag by the front doors.

A store employee recognized her from a previous theft and grabbed the bag to place it behind the counter.

When the woman noticed the employee taking the bag, she grabbed more items and attempted to leave, according to Crime Stoppers.

The employee got in the woman’s way to prevent her from leaving, and the woman pushed her way through. They both fell on the group and the woman threatened to “stick” the employee, police said.

The woman appeared to make a move to grab a knife but fled on foot with the stolen goods.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

