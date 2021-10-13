SAPD still searching for gunman in targeted shooting that killed local rapper at The Rim

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are still searching for the shooter or shooters that killed a 28-year-old local rapper while he was driving in his Porsche at The Rim shopping center.

SAPD and Crime Stoppers said they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Savawn Kyle’s death.

Kyle was gunned down just before 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2019, outside some restaurants near La Cantera Parkway.

Police said a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, with at least two people inside pulled up next to Kyle’s vehicle and opened fire.

Kyle crashed his Porsche into a parked car after the shooting as the suspect vehicle sped off. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Ad

His son, who was 8 years old at the time, was also in the vehicle but was not injured.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted. Records showed Kyle had a lengthy arrest record, including a 2017 murder charge that was later dismissed for further investigation.

His father, OC Rodriguez, previously told KSAT that his son was a victim of jealousy after overcoming the murder charge.

Anyone with information about the gunman or gunmen is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also: