Mother believes San Antonio detectives not doing enough to solve son’s murder

SAN ANTONIO – A local mother says she is convinced that San Antonio police homicide detectives are not doing enough to arrest whoever is responsible for her son’s murder. Detectives, however, say they’re doing everything they can to solve the case.

One year ago, on Tuesday, Savawn Kyle was shot multiple times while driving his car at The Rim in broad daylight.

Kyle’s mother says she’s gone as far as hiring a private investigator, who has helped dig up clues in the case. Yet, to this day, the killer has not been charged.

Latonya Kyle recalls the horrifying moment exactly one year ago when a normal day at her converse hair salon took a tragic turn for the worse.

“I went in an uproar. I had kids here. I was screaming,” Latonya Kyle said. “When they called, it was like, ‘Pick up the phone. They shot Vawn.’”

Savawn Kyle’s then 8-year-old son, who was also in the vehicle, was unharmed.

Since the day Latonya Kyle lost her first-born and only son, her frustrations have only grown.

“They don’t want to work with us,” Latonya Kyle said.

That claim is against San Antonio police homicide detectives, who she says aren’t following up on leads she’s presented to them to help solve the murder.

“I hired a private investigator. So, therefore, I know -- I know what is ... and what is not what,” Latonya Kyle said.

San Antonio police would not respond to questions about alleged evidence Latonya Kyle provided to KSAT. Officials say they do not want to compromise the active investigation.

The 26-year-old murder victim’s mother says she feels the case is being purposely overlooked because her son had beat a capital murder charge, which contributed to his rap fame.

“A week prior to Vawn’s death, I told him, ‘If something was ever to happen to you, it would be so hard because I know they’re not going to do nothing in regard to this. Why? Because you made the SAPD department look foolish when you went viral,’” Latonya Kyle said.

The detective on the case told KSAT despite the mother’s claims, they are actively working to solve it.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.