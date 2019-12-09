Man ‘targeted’ in shooting at The Rim shopping center dies

SAN ANTONIO – A man who police say was targeted in a shooting at The Rim shopping center on Sunday died Monday morning from his injuries.

San Antonio police have identified the victim as Savawn Kyle, 26.

Man in critical condition after ‘targeted’ shooting at The Rim shopping center

Kyle and his 8-year-old son were driving in a white Porsche near some restaurants close to La Cantera Parkway when a car, possibly a Toyota Corolla, with at least three people inside pulled up next to his vehicle. Two or three people inside the car shot into the driver’s side of Kyle’s car, according to police. Kyle was shot, but his son was not injured.

Police said the shooting was not random. They believe Kyle was targeted.

Kyle has a lengthy arrest record, including a charge for murder in 2017. He was accused of shooting Renard Smith, 29, at a convenience store near the intersection of Midcrown Drive and Walzem Road on the Northeast Side. The case was dismissed in September 2018 for further investigation, court records show. Several other charges were also dismissed.

