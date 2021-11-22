Recognize them? Police say pair pointed gun at store clerk and customer before stealing cash register

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects responsible for the robbery of an East Side convenience store.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects responsible for the robbery of an East Side convenience store.

The incident occurred Nov. 2 around 9 p.m. at the Express Mart 2 in the 900 block of North Hackberry Street, not far from the Hays Street Bridge.

According to police, the two men (seen above) walked into the store both dressed in black and one of the men pointed a gun at the store’s clerk and customer. That’s when, police say, the second suspect approached the sales counter and stole the entire cash register along with the clerk’s bag.

Police said the suspects fled on foot with the cash register.

SAPD said they searched the area for the men, but they were not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.