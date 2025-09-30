Fort Sam Houston official accused of stealing $510K from US government, affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – The banking chief for Installation Management Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston is accused of stealing more than $500,000 from the U.S. government, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Laurent Lant has been charged with theft of $510,000 worth of government money or property, the affidavit states. If convicted, Lant could face up to 10 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $250,000, documents show.

According to the affidavit, Lant was Fort Sam Houston’s Chief of Banking, Investments and Insurance for Installation Management Command.

Lant had the ability to make electronic transfers from several U.S. Army bank accounts but only “for a valid and authorized purpose,” documents stated.

Authorities, including agents at the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigations Division, said they discovered that funds from multiple accounts intended for the military branches’ family and morale, welfare and recreation programs were transferred to an external bank account.

The external bank account was named “Zurich Consulting, LLC,” which, according to a certificate filed with the Texas Secretary of State’s office, is owned and managed by Lant.

Investigators said Lant allegedly transferred government funds from Zurich Consulting, LLC to his own personal bank account 18 times, which totaled $510,000, the documents indicated. Lant did not receive the proper authorization to make the transitions, according to the affidavit.

Account records show Lant took “false” steps to justify the transfers.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Installation Management Control told KSAT that Lant has since been placed on administrative leave.

The spokesperson’s full statement can be read below:

“We are aware of the allegations against Mr. Laurent Lant, U.S. Army Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Chief of Banking, Investments, and Insurance. We take these allegations very seriously and are working with the investigators. Please refer to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division for additional information: CIDPAO@army.mil." Maria Gallegos

