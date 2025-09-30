Woman arrested in connection with shooting at Hemisfair apartment, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a shooting at a downtown apartment complex, according to a preliminary report from San Antonio police.

Lacey Walker, 40, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon causing serious bodily injury, court records show. She was booked into the Bexar County jail on a $100,000 bond.

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. Monday at The ‘68 apartments in Hemisfair, not far from Hemisfair Boulevard and East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, the report said a 38-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury.

The man told officers that he and Walker were involved in a verbal altercation before the shooting.

SAPD said that the man’s daughter had entered the situation, and the altercation turned physical.

Walker, at some point, pulled out a gun and shot the man in the midst of a “struggle,” the report states.

