ME’s office identifies man killed in West Side shooting

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at North Colorado and Ruiz streets.

SAN ANTONIO – A man killed after being shot multiple times on the West Side has been identified.

Pedro Jaramillo, 21, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday evening. His death was ruled a homicide.

Recommended Videos

Officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. Monday at North Colorado and Ruiz streets.

Upon arrival, police said officers were advised that Jaramillo had been shot.

Jaramillo was shot in his neck, body and legs. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to a San Antonio Police Department preliminary report.

Witnesses at the scene told police that three to four males fled the location on the train tracks, which is less than a mile away from the scene.

SAPD said the witnesses did not see the shooting but believe they saw the males fleeing.

No weapon was recovered at the scene, and there is no description of the people who may have been involved in the shooting, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: