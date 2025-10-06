Woman ambushed, shot dead while sitting in car in Northwest Side driveway, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The victim of one of San Antonio’s latest homicides was ambushed while sitting in her car in the driveway of a Northwest Side home.

San Antonio police responded to a call for a shooting just before 11 p.m. Sunday and found a woman in a car in the driveway of a home on Hickory Springs Drive, which is not far from Babcock and De Zavala roads.

A police report stated she had been shot multiple times: in her head, neck and body. She was rushed to a hospital but later died as a result of her wounds.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as 32-year-old Kianna Mayberry on Monday afternoon.

According to the report, witnesses told police three men got out of a car parked down the street, went up to Mayberry’s car just after she got inside it and then opened fire.

“We just started hearing — it sounded like fireworks at first,“ one neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, told KSAT. ”I didn’t think it was gunshots."

The neighbor said he realized there had been a shooting within minutes.

He said he noticed several of Mayberry’s loved ones come out of her home and gather around the car, which he realized had windows that were shattered.

“Five minutes in, we started hearing screaming outside. And we just thought it was them just arguing,” the neighbor said. “It’s pretty crazy. You wouldn’t think this would happen in this neighborhood.”

The man who spoke anonymously to KSAT was the only neighbor who was willing to discuss the shooting at all.

Others said they heard the gunfire but didn’t want to get involved in whatever else happened there.

Officers blocked off the street Sunday night while investigators looked for clues.

Several homes nearby appeared to have video cameras aimed in the direction of the shooting scene. It was unclear what they may have captured.

Police said the reason for the shooting is still under investigation. Officers said the three men involved in it have not been caught yet.

The men were seen driving away from the scene in a white sedan, according to police.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: