15-year-old killed in northeast Bexar County shooting identified

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 15-year-old boy who died after a shooting in Northeast Bexar County on Friday has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teen as Tamarion Grant. His cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Deputies were called to a home near Woodlake Parkway and Lakeview Drive on Friday morning. When they arrived, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said they found the 15-year-old wounded.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died from what was determined to be a gunshot to his upper body, according to the sheriff.

Salazar said the teenage suspect, who is also 15 years old, was seen running into a home about a half-mile away from where the shooting happened.

Deputies were able to find the teenage suspect and detain him. They also recovered a handgun wrapped in the clothes nearby, the sheriff noted.

The teenage suspect was in juvenile court on Monday related to this case. The judge recommended that he stay detained because he may be a danger to himself or others.

The teen’s next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.