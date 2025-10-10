14-year-old boy shoots, kills teen in northeast Bexar County, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 14-year-old boy is dead, and another teen is detained after a shooting in northeast Bexar County, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Deputies were called to a home near Woodlake Parkway and Lakeview Drive on Friday morning. When they arrived, Salazar said they found the 14-year-old wounded.

Recommended Videos

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died from what was determined to be a gunshot to his upper body, according to the sheriff.

Salazar said the teenage suspect, also 14 years old, was seen running into a home about a half-mile away from where the shooting happened.

Deputies were able to find the teenage suspect and detain him. They also recovered a handgun wrapped in the clothes nearby, the sheriff noted.

The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. Salazar said, “We hope to have information soon.”

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.