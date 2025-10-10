Skip to main content
Clear icon
88º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

14-year-old boy shoots, kills teen in northeast Bexar County, sheriff says

Handgun recovered near the scene; motive unclear

KSAT Digital Team

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Shooting near Woodlake Pkwy and Lakeview Dr. (Sal Salazar, KSAT 12 News)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 14-year-old boy is dead, and another teen is detained after a shooting in northeast Bexar County, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Deputies were called to a home near Woodlake Parkway and Lakeview Drive on Friday morning. When they arrived, Salazar said they found the 14-year-old wounded.

Recommended Videos

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died from what was determined to be a gunshot to his upper body, according to the sheriff.

Salazar said the teenage suspect, also 14 years old, was seen running into a home about a half-mile away from where the shooting happened.

Deputies were able to find the teenage suspect and detain him. They also recovered a handgun wrapped in the clothes nearby, the sheriff noted.

The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. Salazar said, “We hope to have information soon.”

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos