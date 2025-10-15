Man shot, killed by San Antonio police officers had long criminal history, was wanted on 3 warrants

SAN ANTONIO – A man killed by San Antonio police on Wednesday morning had a long criminal history and was wanted on three charges, including aggravated robbery in Bexar County, according to police.

Odon Paul Bustos, 36, was shot just after 8:30 a.m. outside a hotel in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 90 westbound near West Military Drive.

SAPD Chief William McManus said three officers shot Bustos, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Two officers were shot and taken to the hospital; they are expected to be OK.

Bustos had three outstanding warrants from other agencies: Aggravated robbery, parole violation and obstructing a court order, records show. None of the warrants were from SAPD at the time of the shooting.

Bustos had a criminal history dating back to 2018, according to SAPD. Five of 10 charges were dismissed.

‘I’m not going back to prison; I’m not going back to jail.’

During a news conference on Wednesday, McManus said that a woman had called 911, whispering before the call was disconnected.

The suspect — who was involved in the 911 call made by the woman — was taunting an officer as well as a cadet from the other side of a fence at a motel parking lot.

The officer and the cadet were already at the location before the 911 call, McManus said.

McManus said Bustos was walking around a building, and at some point, he came out and told the officer and the cadet, “I’m not going back to prison; I’m not going back to jail.”

Bustos started running and eventually pulled out a gun from his waist. SAPD said that three officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

As Bustos pulled out the gun, McManus said that one of the officers jumped on him.

Bustos was shot in the parking lot and died at the scene.

Two officers were shot in the arm. They were hospitalized and are expected to be OK, McManus said. One of the officers shot was also hit in another part of his body.

The cadet did not fire any gunshots and was not injured.

McManus said the average years of service for the officers involved in the shooting is between five and six years.

