BCSO announces arrest in connection with woman’s 2024 murder along Bexar County park trail

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in the murder of Stacey Dramiga, who was found dead at a local park in 2024.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide details at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Dramiga, a 63-year-old wife and mother, was found dead on Sept. 23, 2024, just off the paved trail along the Salado Creek Greenway in southeast Bexar County.

According to an autopsy report, Dramiga died of “blunt force, penetrating trauma of the head.”

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies were previously following up on a missing persons report for Dramiga near Covington Park when they found her body approximately two miles away.

Dramiga was reported missing after she did not return home the previous day from a walk along the trail.

“I’m constantly being given updates on the case, and I can tell you that I’m satisfied with the efforts that my investigators are taking,” Salazar previously told KSAT.

Throughout the past year, Salazar said detectives have covered a lot of ground, initially poring through the parks and trails for evidence before following up on tips about possible suspects.

At one point soon after the murder, deputies arrested a then-37-year-old man who they believed might be tied to the case. However, Salazar said the man was later excluded as a suspect in the case.

