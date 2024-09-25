What we know about the woman found dead along a local park trail

SAN ANTONIO – Additional information has been released about a woman who was found dead along a local park trail, as well as what led to her death.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed Stacey Dramiga, 63, is that woman, the victim of an apparent homicide.

According to an autopsy report, Dramiga died of “blunt force, penetrating trauma of the head.”

Dramiga’s body was found Monday in a wooded area along a trail near Dafoste Park.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told news crews Monday that Dramiga’s death did not appear accidental, such as from a fall.

Salazar described it, instead, as a homicide and indicated that investigators were looking for her killer.

Salazar said it appeared Dramiga had started her usual walk Sunday morning at Covington Park, which is about three miles from the area where her body was found.

He said they found her car, still locked, at that location near the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue.

A spokesman for Brooke Army Medical Center confirmed Wednesday morning that Dramiga worked at the military installation as the director of the cardiopulmonary rehabilitation center.

BAMC released an official statement acknowledging her death:

“Brooke Army Medical Center received the tragic news that a member of our family, Ms. Stacey Dramiga, was found deceased by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office after having been missing since Sunday morning. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and co-workers. Stacey was a beloved member of the BAMC staff and will be greatly missed,” the statement said.

Investigators, so far, have not located the person who killed Dramiga.

Keith Dibrell lives less than a block from the trailhead at Dafoste Park and noticed deputies riding four-wheelers and horses around the area earlier this week.

He said long before the trail became a crime scene, he knew there was crime there.

“If you’re walking through there and you’re not from this area and folks know that, you’ll get jacked,” he said. “You couldn’t even pay me to go down there.”

Dibrell said he often has noticed “suspicious” people going in and out of the wooded areas nearby.

For that reason, he keeps his distance. “When you go down on the creek and you walk the trail, you don’t know who’s down there. Anybody could be camped out, out there,” Dibrell said.

While he is steering clear of the area, sheriff’s investigators are hoping to find someone who was there, specifically Sunday morning, and may have seen what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000.