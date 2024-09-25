Body found along Salado Greenway Trail identified as missing woman, medical examiner says

The body of Stacey Dramiga, 63, was found on Monday by San Antonio Park Police at the Salado Greenway Trail near Dafoste Park, authorities said.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified a body found along the Salado Greenway Trail with that of a missing woman.

The body of Stacey Dramiga, 63, was found on Monday by San Antonio Park Police at the Salado Greenway Trail near Dafoste Park, authorities said.

Recommended Videos

Dramiga had been missing since around 10 a.m. Sunday, when she went for a walk on some trails, possibly at Covington Park.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued a CLEAR Alert concerning her disappearance.

In a Monday news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Dramiga’s body was found 30 yards in a wooded area from a trail.

Before Dramiga’s death, Salazar said she may have been talking to another woman on the trail. BCSO would like to speak to her, although she’s not considered a suspect.

Dramiga’s family is cooperating “100%” with BCSO and is not considered to be involved in her disappearance, Salazar said.

Salazar also urged anyone who took videos or pictures at the trail to share them with BCSO.

Anyone with information is urged to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.