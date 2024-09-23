BCSO searching for missing 63-year-old woman last seen heading to walking trail

BCSO said Stacey Dramiga, 63, was last spotted around 10 a.m. Sunday when she went to walk the trails, possibly at Covington Park.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has issued a CLEAR Alert for a missing 63-year-old woman who was last seen leaving for an East Side walking trail.

Dramiga is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown eyes and blonde hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a light blue, long-sleeve athletic shirt and dark, multi-colored leggings with designs. Her vehicle was found locked and secured at Covington Park.

Authorities urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000. The BCSO Missing Persons Unit can also be reached via email at missingpersons@bexar.org.